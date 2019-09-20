2019-09-20 ne-okcoldcase p1

Lesley Perry, Combined DNA Index System supervisor, works in a room where DNA specimens are filed. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation figures reveal that more than 1,200 cold cases, including missing persons, exist in Oklahoma. The Oklahoman file

 JIM BECKEL

OKLAHOMA CITY — A day after the 36th anniversary of a beating death at a Tulsa motel, the state’s multicounty grand jury has returned murder indictments.

Charged Thursday with first-degree murder are Willie Moore, 61, who lives in Wyoming, and Erlene Gayle Lee, 58, who lives in Texas.

Tulsa police said the victim, Anthony Baltes, was found dead in a motel room on Sept. 18, 1983. He had been tied up. Police at the time said robbery might have been the motive.

DNA evidence led to a break in the case.

