OKLAHOMA CITY — A day after the 36th anniversary of a beating death at a Tulsa motel, the state’s multicounty grand jury has returned murder indictments.
Charged Thursday with first-degree murder are Willie Moore, 61, who lives in Wyoming, and Erlene Gayle Lee, 58, who lives in Texas.
Tulsa police said the victim, Anthony Baltes, was found dead in a motel room on Sept. 18, 1983. He had been tied up. Police at the time said robbery might have been the motive.
DNA evidence led to a break in the case.