Murder and assault charges were refiled against an alleged motorcycle gang member accused of being present at a fatal 2018 bar brawl in east Tulsa, and he was arrested Thursday. 

Dwayne "D-Train" Arceneaux, 45, rejoined five others charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and battery, and gang-related offense, and was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a warrant.

Eddie “Dough-Boy” Veal, Troy “Amp” Stinnett and Leon “Clark Kent” Harris remain in the same jail, but Kenneth "Dallas" Walters and Kevin Fields have since been released on bond. 

The charges stem from the shooting death of James Mitchell, 49, outside Torchy’s Briar Patch, 1111 S. 124th East Ave., on June 3, 2018. Mitchell was killed during a retaliation-style assault because he and another man tried to take the vest of a rival gang prospect. 

The prospect, Fields, called in backup from his gang, and they confronted Mitchell and the other man at the bar the next day, which culminated in the fatal shooting. The other man was also beaten unconscious. 

Prosecutors say cellphone records tied each of the charged men to the brawl, but charges remain dropped against one of the men formerly charged, Mark Alexander. 

The men continue to work through the Tulsa County District Court system, but three so far are scheduled for jury trial in June. 

