A man was charged with murder Monday in connection with the shooting of a man at a Tulsa hotel last week.
Peter Glen Williams, 46, is charged in Tulsa County District Court with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. Williams was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Jan. 21 and remains held in lieu of $2 million bond.
Detectives arrested Williams after Demario Johnson, 39, was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Tudor House Inn at 6416 E. Archer St. about 4 p.m. Jan. 21. Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital about 40 minutes later.
Williams and a woman believed to be his girlfriend were taken into custody after they reportedly fled the scene, but she was later released.
Motel surveillance cameras reportedly captured images of the shooting, which occurred after Williams confronted Johnson about the woman’s missing items.
Police believe that Johnson punched the woman and that Williams then shot him in the chest. Witnesses identified Williams as the shooter, police said.