Prosecutors charged an Owasso man with murder on allegations he fatally stabbed his stepfather early Sunday.
Jordan Kuykendall, 23, faces one count each of first-degree murder, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child, resisting an officer and interfering with an emergency telephone call. He remains held in the Tulsa County jail on $1 million bond.
Owasso police responded to a home in the 8400 block of North 116th East Avenue about 3 a.m. Sunday after a woman told dispatchers her adult child came home "intoxicated" and was fighting, according to an arrest report.
When officers later arrived, Kuykendall was reportedly sitting on the floor at the foot of a bed covered in blood. Kuykendall's stepfather, Charles Botts, 59, was slumped over in the corner.
Kuykendall reportedly initially cooperated with officers but then tried to roll away. Officers used an electrical shock to subdue him while others attended to Botts.
Botts was reportedly unresponsive at the scene and taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds, but died about an hour later at the hospital.