A man incarcerated in Texas who allegedly used a hand-drawn map to get to an opioid dealer's house and rob him in 2013 was charged with murder in connection to that robbery.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged James Dawson Bishop, 40, on Friday with first-degree murder stemming from a 2013 incident. Bishop is accused of fatally shooting Tyler Gragg, ostensibly in an effort to rob him of opioid pills, according to court documents.
At the time, Bishop lived not too far from Gragg. Two witnesses who told Bishop they had purchased a large quantity of oxycodone pills from Gragg reportedly helped Bishop hand-draw a map to the alleged dealer's house.
"After James Bishop had the map to Tyler Gragg's house, (a witness) stated that James Bishop borrowed their silver Acura the night that Tyler Gragg was killed," investigators state in a probable cause affidavit.
Bishop, Christopher Teter and a third person, whose identity was withheld, drove to a neighborhood not far from Gragg's house, in the 4900 block of South Norfolk Avenue. Bishop, at the time, reportedly lived in the 1100 block of East 49th Place.
Bishop and Teter discussed robbing Gragg of his narcotics, according to the affidavit. Bishop allegedly brought a shotgun with him. Teter and Bishop reportedly exited the vehicle for some time before getting back in and telling the unidentified witness to drive.
Before leaving the neighborhood, the vehicle stopped for an approaching vehicle. It was Gragg. Bishop and Teter again exited the vehicle.
The witness told police that they heard a gunshot. When Bishop and Teter returned, Bishop allegedly stated, "I shot him," according to the affidavit.
The trio drove to an apartment, where a friend of Bishop's lived, and then later returned to Bishop's house. Whether any loot was acquired from the robbery was unclear.
Police responded that night after a passenger in Gragg's vehicle ran for help. Gragg had crashed into a fire hydrant on South Norfolk Avenue. Officers found him slumped over in the vehicle.
Investigators learned then that Gragg may have come to the neighborhood for a drug transaction. In 2013, investigators described it as an ambush close to Gragg's house.
Teter was later considered a suspect in the crime, but he killed himself about three months later. Teter was named a "Most Wanted" fugitive in a kidnapping and torture case.
He led police on a chase in December 2013 that culminated in him shooting himself. The case for which he was wanted was unrelated to the homicide.
It was years later before detectives developed information alleging Bishop's involvement in the homicide. Bishop was arrested early the next year, April 2014, on methamphetamine and firearms charges.
Bishop was indicted and convicted on federal charges stemming from that arrest. He is serving a five-year-sentence in federal prison in Texas. It was not clear Friday when he would be extradited to Tulsa County.