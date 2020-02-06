A Tulsa man accused of killing his cousin in a retaliatory-style shooting last year pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday.
Although originally charged with first-degree murder, Sir Michael Eugene Morgan, 38, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony in the Feb. 16, 2019, death of Frankie Lee Foster.
In the plea deal, Morgan received three concurrent sentences of 32 years in Department of Corrections custody. He was also ordered to pay fines totaling more than $2,000.
Foster, 37, was found with a gunshot wound to his head inside a car at the Normandy Apartments, near 36th Street and Sheridan Road, that Saturday evening. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Detectives learned that just before the shooting, Foster “cut” or stabbed Morgan during a fight and stole drugs from him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Morgan then riddled the passenger and rear side of Foster’s car with bullets in a drive-by shooting. Foster was shot once, and he became Tulsa’s third homicide victim of 2019.
Accessory charges against Foster’s brother, whom prosecutors accused of hiding evidence and obstructing the investigation, were dismissed without prejudice — meaning it could be refiled — in May.
In addition to serving at least 85% of his sentence in prison, Morgan will serve a nine-month probation after he is released and will be required to register as a violent offender, according to court records.