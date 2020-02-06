A Tulsa man accused of killing his cousin in a retaliatory-style shooting last year pleaded to a lesser charge on Monday.
Although originally charged with first-degree murder, Sir Michael Eugene Morgan, 38, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony in the Feb. 16, 2019, death of Frankie Lee Foster.
In the plea deal, Morgan received three concurrent sentences of 32 years in Department of Corrections custody. He was also ordered to pay fines totaling more than $2,000.
Foster, 37, was found suffering a gunshot wound to his head inside a car at Normandy Apartments, near 36th Street South and Sheridan Road, that Saturday evening. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Detectives learned that just prior to the shooting, Foster was in a fight with Morgan where he "cut" or stabbed Morgan and stole drugs from him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Morgan riddled the passenger and rear side of Foster's car with bullets in a drive-by shooting. Foster was shot once, and he became Tulsa's third homicide victim of 2019.
Accessory charges against Foster's brother, whom prosecutors accused of hiding evidence and obstructing the investigation, were dismissed without prejudice in May.
In addition to serving at least 85% of his sentence, Morgan will serve a nine-month probation after the fact and be required to register as a violent offender, according to court documents.