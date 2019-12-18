A Tulsa man was sentenced to life without possibility of parole on a first-degree murder conviction nearly a month after assaulting a prosecutor at the conclusion of his trial.
Tulsa County District Judge Dawn Moody upheld the jury's recommendation and sentenced Dameon Leathers, 37, to life without possibility of parole plus 45 years at a hearing Wednesday morning.
Leathers was convicted Nov. 22 in the robbery and killing of Howard Thompson in 2018. Thompson's family members watched the hearing but did not testify at the hearing. Leathers' co-defendant, Lloyd Christopher Clemons Jr., testified against Leathers in trial.
Prosecutors dismissed robbery and murder charges against Clemons, who pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and received a 6-year sentence, according to court records.
Leathers' attorney, Jenny Proehl-Day, told Moody she intends to appeal Leathers' conviction.
Immediately after receiving a guilty verdict Nov. 22, Leathers reportedly grabbed a water pitcher and struck Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray in the back of the head. The full plastic pitcher broke apart and Leathers was tased and detained by deputies after landing a second glancing blow.
Gray, who again represented the state at Wednesday's sentencing, was taken to the hospital after finishing the jury's sentencing recommendations and released later that night. Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said it was the second time in four years a prosecutor had been attacked in the courtroom.
Leathers was also treated, released and booked back into the Tulsa County Jail on a new complaint of assault and battery after former conviction of a felony.
Several of Leathers' family members wrote letters asking Moody for leniency in his case. In a hand-written letter, Leathers apologized to Gray for his actions at the end of his trial and claimed he blacked out upon hearing the guilty verdict. Leathers also maintained his innocent and wrote he is "not this monster the courts and the streets make me out to be."