A suspect was hospitalized and three officers are on leave after a Wednesday officer-involved shooting at an east Muskogee home.
Officers were called to a convenience store at 1030 East Side Boulevard just before 9 p.m. to confront a shoplifter accused of stealing a lighter and lighter fluid, but the suspect had left. Officers were also told the suspect tried to set fire to a child's bike.
Officers found the suspect at a home in the 1200 block of East Side Boulevard, and upon knocking on the glass front door, the suspect reportedly threw a lit substance at them from inside, according to a news release.
Officers surrounded the house and made contact with another person who was inside, but the suspect reportedly threw a lit incendiary device in the face of the other person, the release states.
One officer fired several rounds from his handgun, and at least two struck the suspect, the release states.
The suspect was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening, and the three officers at the scene were placed on routine administrative leave with pay while the incident is investigated.
The names of the officers involved and the suspect are to be released at a later date, as well as any video capturing the incident, a spokeswoman said.