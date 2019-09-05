A shoplifting suspect was hospitalized and three officers are on leave after a Wednesday officer-involved shooting at an east Muskogee home.
Officers were called to a convenience store at 1030 East Side Boulevard just before 9 p.m. on reports of a shoplifter stealing a lighter and lighter fluid and trying to set fire to a child's bike.
Officers found the suspect, later identified as Darnell Ryan Cox, at a home in the 1200 block of East Side Boulevard, and upon knocking on the glass front door, Cox threw a lit substance at them from inside, according to a news release.
Officers surrounded the house and made contact with Cox's mother, who was inside, but Cox reportedly threw a lit incendiary device in her face, the release states.
One officer fired several rounds from his handgun, and at least two struck Cox, the release states. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee for treatment and later released.
Cox, 32, was booked into the Muskogee County jail on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, first-degree arson, larceny of merchandise from a retailer and threatening to perform a violent act, the release states.
The three officers at the scene were placed on routine administrative leave with pay while the incident is investigated.
The names of the officers involved as well as any video capturing the incident are to be released as soon as possible, a spokeswoman said.
Cox's booking photo was not immediately available from the Muskogee County jail.