Muskogee police released body camera footage Friday of Monday’s fatal officer-involved shooting during the attempted arrest of a Tulsa homicide suspect.
Officers fatally shot Demontre Bruner, 21, during a confrontation in Muskogee about 2 a.m. Monday. Police said Bruner fired at officers, who returned fire.
Bruner was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in Tulsa on Sunday. He is alleged to have fatally shot James Hendricks, 19, at the Addison Apartments, 10156 E. Admiral Place.
Officers in Muskogee received a tip that Bruner was at a house near 13th Street and Fremont Avenue in Muskogee.
Muskogee police officers following up on the tip found two people, one of whom matched Bruner’s description, on a porch there. The two people fled, and one was immediately caught by officers.
Video footage shows officers briefly seeing Bruner illuminated by their flashlights as officers and a police dog tracked him through neighborhoods along Fremont. As officers moved east toward 11th Street, two different body cameras captured a muzzle flash from Bruner’s gun as he hid near an air conditioning unit beside a house.
Officers took cover, and two, identified as Lt. Chris Dean and Officer Shane Leach, fired back and fatally shot Bruner. No officers were injured.
Dean and Leach are on paid administrative leave pending a review of the shooting. Four other officers who were involved initially were also placed on leave, but they are expected to return to duty on Monday, according to a Muskogee Police Department news release. They did not fire their guns, police said.
The two homicides surrounding Bruner — his and the one in which he was the suspect — remain under investigation.
Bruner allegedly had been fighting with his girlfriend, a relative of Hendricks’, outside a Tulsa apartment on Sunday, Tulsa police Lt. Brandon Watkins said. The domestic fight ended with Hendricks being fatally shot and the woman being hit in the head by gunfire, police said.