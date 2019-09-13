Muskogee Police Department officials released video from a body-worn camera Thursday that depicts some of the events from an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.
The video is not from Lt. Josh Jenkins, who fired the shots, but another responding officer. The department issues cameras only to officers ranking sergeant and below, according to a news release.
Jenkins fired three rounds at Darnell Cox, 32, on Sept. 4 at a home in the 1200 block of East Side Boulevard, and two struck Cox. One bullet struck Cox's shoulder and another struck his buttocks, according to the release. Cox allegedly threw a homemade incendiary device at the home’s glass front door as officers arrived.
"Hold radio traffic, he just threw something lit on fire," Muskogee Police Officer Brandon Bycroft can be heard saying in the video from his bodycam. He was in the backyard when the shooting occurred, according to the video.
Leading up to the shooting, Cox allegedly caused disturbances at two stores. Police were dispatched around 7:25 p.m. to Best Buy, 900 W. Shawnee St., where a man, ostensibly Cox, threatened two employees. Officers were dispatched about an hour and a half later to Quick Mart, 1030 East Side Blvd., where an employee reported that a man "came in the store, he grabbed some lighter fluid or oil or something and then some lighters," and left. The man allegedly attempted to burn a child's bicycle.
A witness at the convenience store identified the man as Cox, according to police records. Police located Cox at a residence near the store. A white car in the driveway matched the description of the car driven during the Best Buy incident.
Cox allegedly threw an incendiary device at the glass front door while police were in the front yard. Police said Cox's mother was near the door.
Muskogee Police Lt. Mathew Burleson said "no Taser" while Bycroft headed to watch the back door, according to the video. Police officials said the statement was made because flammable liquids may have been on Cox.
Police surrounded the house, and Bycroft was covering the back door when the shooting occurred. Cox opened the front door and allegedly attempted to throw an incendiary device at his mother and Jenkins. Jenkins fired three shots and struck Cox twice, police said.
Police officials said the officers then entered the house, handcuffed Cox and began giving Cox medical aid.
"He may have hit her with the cocktail," an officer says after Cox was in handcuffs.
At this point in the video, Jenkins can be seen pouring water onto a burning floor.
Cox can be heard in the video slurring statements about being shot and dying. He cried out that they were "going to bury me alive," when emergency responders moved him from the house to a stretcher. Police said they located several other homemade incendiary devices inside the house after Cox's arrest.
Cox was hospitalized and subsequently booked into Muskogee County jail. Muskogee County prosecutors charged Cox two days later with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, first-degree arson, larceny of merchandise and threatening to perform an act of violence. His preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 20.
Jenkins remains on paid administrative leave.