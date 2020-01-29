On the day he died in 2015, Terral Ellis can be heard on an Ottawa County jail video repeatedly screaming, sometimes raspy, for medical aid as jail staff laugh at him and joke that “that poor guy needs help.”
“My God help, please,” Ellis can be heard on the video at about 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22, 2015. The Washington Post first published the video on its website Wednesday.
About five hours later, jail officials called an ambulance for Ellis after he was found in his cell with no detectable blood pressure.
The 26-year-old Ellis was pronounced dead at 2:51 p.m. the same day at a local hospital.
The state medical examiner later determined Ellis died from septic shock due to pneumonia.
What happened between the time Ellis surrendered himself at the jail 10 days earlier on a DUI warrant and his death is the subject of a federal civil rights lawsuit brought in 2017 by administrators of Ellis’ estate.
Attorney Dan Smolen, who represents the Ellis estate suing the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and others, said the videos are evidence that depicts the jail staff’s “utter indifference and complete disregard for human life.”
The videos were filed in Tulsa federal court in response to a defense motion for summary judgment.
County officials, meanwhile, say in court filings that the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office had all the necessary policies in place to protect the civil rights of jail detainees. County officials admit in court filings that some jail guards and a contract nurse just didn’t follow the policies.
“If they had been followed in this case, Ellis would not have been denied medical attention,” the county claimed in a court filing.
“Plaintiff cannot show that any delay or denial of medical care to Ellis was caused by any policy, practice or custom of the (Ottawa County jail),” the county claimed. “Nor can plaintiff show that any such delay or denial was caused by inadequate training of OCJ staff.”
An attorney for Ottawa County officials named in the lawsuit could not be reached for comment.
However, former Ottawa County Sheriff Terry Durborow in a video deposition in connection with the case also blamed the nurse, Theresa Horn. The death occurred while Durborow was sheriff.
“She refused to even go back in there and check on the guy,” Durborow said during the Nov. 18 deposition, referring to Horn. “She refused to do her job. That’s my take on it.”
Durborow called Ellis’ death “tragic.”
Durborow was asked if jail staff could have intervened at some point.
“Your jailers could have got him out of there, no, they could have listened to him, agreed?” Smolen asked during the deposition.
“Yes,” Durborow replied.
Durborow was dismissed as a defendant in the case on Jan. 13, records show. Smolen said the decision to dismiss the former sheriff was “to avoid unnecessary delays in the litigation.”
But the nurse and others are alleged to have told Ellis and an ambulance crew called a day earlier that he was faking his symptoms.
Horn can be heard screaming at Ellis at one point on the day he died.
“There ain’t nothing wrong with you,” a voice attributed to Horn is heard saying about 10:45 a.m., just hours before he died.
A court filing on Horn’s behalf contends that any failings by Horn to provide medical care do not rise to a civil rights violation.
“But an inadvertent failure to provide adequate medical care — even if it rises to the level of medical malpractice — does not in itself amount to a constitutional violation,” Horn claimed in a court filing.
Shortly before his death, Ellis can be heard continually screaming for medical aid.
“I can’t believe you are all doing this,” Ellis says about 8:30 a.m. the day he died, as jail staff can be seen and heard on video either ignoring him or chuckling when the screams become particularly acute.
One woman, who Smolen said was a jail cafeteria worker, can be heard casually saying amid the screams: “That poor guy needs help” as she passes through a room that contains Ellis’ cell.
“He was complaining about pain throughout his body and she and others just mock him,” Smolen said of the nurse and others.