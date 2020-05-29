Tulsa police arrested a woman accused of several burglaries in an east Tulsa neighborhood after neighbors chased her down Thursday evening.
Madison Holto was booked into the Tulsa County jail at 10:10 p.m. on three complaints of vehicle burglary and one complaint of second-degree burglary, with bond set at $10,500.
Officers responded to reports of citizens chasing a burglary suspect in the 8200 block of East 33rd Place about 6:50 p.m. and found them holding onto Holto when they arrived, according to police.
Investigators allege the woman broke into multiple parked cars in the neighborhood in addition to at least one house. They also believe two men may have helped in the burglaries and are searching for other potential incidents that had not yet been discovered.
Police and neighbors recovered some of the stolen property from the suspect as well as from yards in the area. Most of the property was returned to owners.
This story will be updated.