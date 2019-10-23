A New Jersey man already serving probation in another state for conspiring to traffic protected turtles pleaded guilty Wednesday in Tulsa federal court to the same charge.
In a plea agreement with prosecutors, William Thomas Gangemi Jr. admitted to conspiring with two others to ship Western and Three-towed box turtles from Oklahoma to a New Jersey address in 2017 and 2018.
Terms of the plea agreement, which still must be accepted by a judge, call for him to serve a probated prison term concurrently with one he is already serving.
The conspiracy charge claims an unnamed co-conspirator told investigators that they shipped about 800 turtles collected in Oklahoma in May 2017 to a FedEx shipping center in New Jersey.
The co-conspirator received about $20,000 for shipping the turtles to Gangemi, according to the felony information filed Oct. 10, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Roberts said turtles purchased for $20 each here could be resold in Japan for $2,000 apiece.
Turtles like the Western and Three-towed variety are protected by the Lacey Act, a federal law which makes it unlawful to import, export, transport, sell or purchase any fish or wildlife taken, possessed, transported or sold in violation of any law, treaty or U.S. regulation that has a market value more than $350.
Turtles can command four-figure prices in Asian markets where those reptiles with certain markings make them symbols of good fortune and status, prosecutors have previously said.
“And these turtles are plentiful in Oklahoma?” Chief U.S. District Judge John Dowdell asked Gangemi during his plea hearing.
Gangemi replied that he had never been to Oklahoma prior to Wednesday, but noted that those who were working for him here gathered about a 1,000 turtles in a week or two.
Gangemi pleaded guilty December 2018 in a South Carolina federal court to conspiring to illegally traffic turtles there. He received a two-year probated term in the case that involved five others and the shipment of hundreds of turtles to Hong Kong, according to court records.
In the Tulsa case, prosecutors alleged Gangemi and two other unnamed individuals conspired to sell protected turtles in New Jersey and elsewhere.
One Oklahoma co-conspirator told authorities that Gangemi said in May 2017 that he would buy any turtle the co-conspirator could catch for $25 each, according to the charge.
The co-conspirator said he received about $20,000 after he shipped about 800 Oklahoma turtles to Gangemi in New Jersey.
In May 2018, the co-conspirator said he shipped 63 Three-toed box turtles to Gangemi. He received $1,575 for the shipment, according to court records.
The co-conspirator shipped 463 more turtles in May 2018 to Gangemi, receiving $11,210 for their efforts, according to court records.
This is the second case this year where someone has been charged with violating the Lacey Act in the transport of turtles.
Federal prosecutors in Tulsa dismissed misdemeanor charges in January against a Collinsville man accused of mailing protected box turtles to a Las Vegas pet store.
The charge against Michael V. Oppolzer was later dropped as part of a 12-month deferred prosecution agreement with prosecutors.