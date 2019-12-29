Mayor G.T. Bynum’s plan to increase police starting pay by $10,000 a year is going to take longer than he hoped.
City councilors were informed earlier this month that the actual increase for this fiscal year amounted to $2,786, a bump from $46,425 to $49,211. That’s a 6% increase.
The mayor’s original proposal — approved by councilors as part of this year’s budget — called for increasing starting pay by 22%, from $46,425 to $56,763.
The goal was to bolster the city’s recruiting prospects by putting its police starting pay on par with that of Oklahoma City’s.
“We budgeted for a $10,000 starting pay increase but when we got into collective bargaining the union did not feel that that was equitable to all the people within the department,” Bynum told councilors during the mayor/council retreat earlier this month. “And to be fair to them, I think that is probably correct.
“We were trying to make that big move in one year on starting pay, and in doing that sacrificing a fair increase for those who had been in the department for a long time, and so we ended up modifying it.”
Bynum said the change in plans allowed for more officers to receive pay increases and avoided a likely arbitration hearing had the city tried to push through its original proposal.
“The determination that we made through that negotiation was that we still want to get there, we just couldn’t get there in a year,” Bynum said. “We’d have to break it up over multiple years.”
Jerad Lindsey, chairman of the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police, said the mayor’s comments accurately reflect the union’s concerns and that he is grateful for Bynum’s willingness to try to resolve the issue.
“We look forward to working with him in the future,” Lindsey said.
The city had budgeted $1,018,668 for the $10,000 starting pay increases. Of that, $598,333 went to cover the 6% starting pay increase. The remainder paid for smaller raises for more experienced officers, and for step increases. A step increase is what an officer receives when he or she moves up within a rank.
Jack Blair, the mayor’s chief of staff, said the city accomplished its goal of emphasizing pay increases for lower-ranking officers and those at the bottom of the pay chart but that it could not be done without regard to other officers.
“Otherwise, you allow lower ranks to leap from higher steps,” he said. “That is a detriment to morale”
City officials note that the pay increases are going where they are needed most. Eighty-nine percent of corporals, 99% of sergeants and 100% of captains, majors and deputy chiefs have topped out in salaries.
Only 56% of officers have done the same.
“Recruiters and others say it really is about more than just starting pay,” Blair said. “Because when new officers are recruited, they understand they’ll move up relatively quickly through the steps, so we’ve been planning for that as well.”
Blair said the Tulsa Police Department’s pay scale is not identical to Oklahoma City’s. For example, Oklahoma City’s starting pay for a recruit in the academy was approximately $46,000 in 2019, with the base starting pay of approximately $56,000 not kicking in until after the cadet becomes an officer, he said.
The city remains committed to increasing police pay to ensure that it can compete for the best officers, Blair said.
“A budget is a plan, and plans always confront reality as we proceed through a fiscal year, whether it’s collective bargaining, economic conditions or a flood,” he said. “The bottom-line outcome we want to continue building momentum behind is recruiting top flight personnel for extremely challenging work.”
FEATURED VIDEO