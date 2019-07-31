A man was shot multiple times near the Cherry Street area during a confrontation at a fast food restaurant.
The alleged shooter was detained and released after questioning, Tulsa Police Sgt. Brandon Watkins said in a news release.
"The victim of the shooting was armed and appeared to be the aggressor," Watkins said in the release.
Officers were dispatched about 1:40 a.m. to the Whataburger at 1400 S. Peoria Ave. in reference to the shooting. Responding officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
Patrol officers located the alleged shooter at his family residence after he fled the scene.
Watkins said "the decision was made not to arrest" the alleged shooter after questioning him, reviewing video surveillance and speaking with witnesses.