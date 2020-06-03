A man who reportedly had just shot another man in downtown Tulsa and who would not put down his gun was shot by a police officer Wednesday night.
A Tulsa World reporter was covering a peaceful protest outside Tulsa Police Department headquarters at Sixth Street and Denver Avenue on Wednesday evening when someone said, "Hey, that sounded like gunfire, like pepperballs or something."
A moment later a wave of police vehicles and a fire truck rolled by, lights and sirens activated. Police at the protest site told the reporter that an officer-involved shooting had been reported at 11th Street and Boulder Avenue, just a few blocks away.
Capt. Richard Meulenberg said later that the shooting was not related to any protests in the area and might have been domestic in nature.
Officers patrolling in the area heard multiple gunshots near 11th and Denver and found a man who had been shot in the leg. He pointed out a man nearby as the person who shot him, Meulenberg said.
That man was waving a gun and didn't follow officers' commands to put the weapon down; an officer shot him once in the upper torso, Meulenberg said.
He said both men are white. The man who was shot in the leg was being treated by EMSA medics at the scene, and the man who was shot in the chest was taken to a hospital for treatment, Meulenberg said.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.