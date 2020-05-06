Gloricia Woody

Gloricia Woody is accused in a shooting in Oklahoma City

A woman was arrested after shooting at McDonald's employees in Oklahoma City after they told her the restaurant was closed for safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Oklahoma City Police, officers were called to 9001 S. Pennsylvania Ave. regarding a shooting and two suspects at the McDonald's. It was later determined there was only one suspect, identified Thursday as Gloricia Woody.

Police said Woody, 32, entered the restaurant and was told the dining area was closed. When Woody refused to leave, she got into a physical altercation with an employee and was forced out, according to a social media post. 

Woody then allegedly came back with a handgun and fired about three rounds; one employee was hit in the arm, a second was hit with shrapnel in the neck/shoulder, and a third worker was hit with shrapnel in the side. 

Injuries to the four employees, including a head injury suffered by the worker Woody initially confronted, were non-life threatening. Three were hospitalized.

Woody was located a few blocks south of the McDonalds and taken into custody without incident.

