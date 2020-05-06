A woman was arrested after shooting at McDonald's employees in Oklahoma City after they told her the restaurant was closed for safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Oklahoma City Police, officers were called to 9001 S. Pennsylvania Ave. regarding a shooting and two suspects at the McDonald's. It was later determined there was only one suspect, identified Thursday as Gloricia Woody.
Police said Woody, 32, entered the restaurant and was told the dining area was closed. When Woody refused to leave, she got into a physical altercation with an employee and was forced out, according to a social media post.
Woody then allegedly came back with a handgun and fired about three rounds; one employee was hit in the arm, a second was hit with shrapnel in the neck/shoulder, and a third worker was hit with shrapnel in the side.
Injuries to the four employees, including a head injury suffered by the worker Woody initially confronted, were non-life threatening. Three were hospitalized.
Woody was located a few blocks south of the McDonalds and taken into custody without incident.
Dash
Dash is a 1- to 2-year-old American Bully mix who is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. When I first met Dash at the Sapulpa shelter, he was terrified and shut down. He was at risk of euthanasia because he did not seem social enough to adopt. SFF placed him in boarding at Route 66 Dog Ranch LLC, where they have been working with him. He is really coming out of his shell! He is super playful and loving once he gets to know a new person. He was very reserved with me when I first arrived to photograph him, but by the time I left, he was running joyful circles around my feet and licking my hand. He just needs a little time to warm up to new people.
Dash is neutered and up to date on vaccinations. His adoption fee will be $100.
sffadoptions@gmail.com
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Tommy
Tommy is very shy at first and may prefer to hide for a while. Once he's figured out you're the one leaving food out for him every day, he will not hesitate to make his presence known. He'll beg you for pets and follow you around. He'll curl up on your lap and take a nap. He will play with toys, but his favorite thing will always be the people he trusts. He is FIV+ and would need to be an only cat or in a home with other FIV+ cats.
Are you the one Tommy is waiting for?
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Sasha
Tulsa foster parents and adopters opened hearts and homes to all of the Tulsa SPCA’s animals. This pet is in foster care and, while well cared-for, is desperately hoping to find a forever home. Please apply to adopt at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-thru, contactless adoption by appointment. tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt!
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Garfield
Garfield is a very handsome red tabby with white. His estimated birthdate is 2/24/2016 and he weighs 11-plus pounds. He loved his owner and his home; however, his dad died right before Christmas, leaving him without a place to go. He came into our Adoption Center in February, and he comes right out when you talk to him. We can tell he’ll be a very special companion for someone; however, he hasn’t lived around children or dogs.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
cats@streetcatstulsa.org . To see more StreetCats, visit streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Marcel
Yeller
(Old) Yeller was his name when he was on our wait list, but he isn’t old at all. He’s a red tabby, and his estimated birthdate is 6/28/2014. He weighs about 13 pounds and he loves to be petted. He is up to date on his vaccinations and he also had a dental cleaning before he came into the adoption center 2/10/2020. He is very loving, but he doesn’t like to be picked up and carried around (lots of cats don’t like to be carried around). He’s going to be a very special boy for a lucky adopter.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
cats@streetcatstulsa.org . To see more StreetCats, visit streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Cooper
Monkey
Monkey is a very round tortie female who might be a little shy at first. Her estimated birthdate is April 2016. She will do best as a single cat in a home but is OK with dogs (were a lab mix & a chihuahua mix). She is independent, enjoys being petted, but probably not a lap cat, and may have “tortitude.”
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
cats@streetcatstulsa.org . To see more StreetCats, visit streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Mara
Colby
Colby is a handsome 1½-year-old ginger kitty. Colby is very standoffish and shy, but when he gets used to you and realizes you won't hurt him, he is just the sweetest! He will rub all over and talk to you, asking for pets and scratches, though he's not comfortable being picked up yet. He is still very much a baby and loves to play, so he'll definitely need play pals or he gets really bummed. Younger kitties (or even playful older kitties) would be perfect for him. Colby would also do best in a home with older or no children because he is so timid and needs lots of adjustment time.
A generous sponsor has covered half of Colby's adoption fee, so it will only take $50 to bring Colby home. This fee includes his neuter, microchip and up-to-date shots. Visit Colby from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Animal Aid of Tulsa Thrift Store, 3307 E. 15th St.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Teddy
August
August is very sweet if a bit shy. She loves to purr, cuddle and play with toys when she thinks no one is watching. She would prefer to be an only cat in a quiet home where she can have sole claim over your lap.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Lori
Sea Salt
Sea Salt (1-year-old) is almost completely over his initial fear of humans. He was feral when we first took him for treatment of calicivirus, but now, he's a glutton for pets. He's still a bit shy around people he's never met before, but once he knows you won't hurt him, he warms up quickly and will constantly beg for attention.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Brownie
Tony
Coal
Simon
Hannah
Bravo
Alana
Reba
Reba is a Labrador/Rhodesian ridgeback mix and is house- and crate-trained. Reba is spayed and microchipped.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Tallulah
Tallulah is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. She is currently in a foster home with cats, dogs and children. She is spayed, up to date on vaccinations and will be microchipped for adoption. Her adoption fee will be $50. Email
sffadoptions@gmail.com
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
angelaewers
Libby
Libby is a 1.5-year-old spayed female who is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. This pretty chica would love to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a new family to love. Libby is energetic and playful but also loving and responds well to treats! And I might add that she is the only dog EVER in the history of my dog-photographing-experiences to willingly KEEP a hat ON! She was such a good girl! She does well on a leash and gets along with male dogs but has not done as well with other female dogs. Libby weighs 61 pounds and is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee will be $100.
Email
sffadoptions@gmail.com
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Joe Tiger
Joe Tiger is a shepherd mix. He’s a tiny but rowdy guy. He has a BIG attitude but loves to cuddle. He enjoys chasing after his foster siblings even though he is a quarter of their size and playing with toys that are bigger than he is. Joe Tiger is not scared of the vacuum and basically the Chuck Norris of puppies. Joe Tiger’s adoption will include all vaccinations, neuter and microchip and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Leroy2
Leroy2 is a 1-year-old male Basset Hound/Beagle mix. His adoption includes all vaccinations, neuter and microchip and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sammi
Sammi is a female hound mix. Sammi’s adoption includes all vaccinations, spay and microchip and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Dawson
Dawson is around 9 to 10 months old and is believed to be a Beagle mix. Dawson is very smart, playful and affectionate. He is crate-trained and LOVES his treats. He is high energy but so sweet! He is most funny and keeps his foster laughing!
Dawson has been known to climb a fence if left alone outside because he wants to be with his people and gets bored easily.
Dawson also likes to counter surf and get into things he’s not supposed to if you don’t watch him; but he listens when you tell him no and comes when called (especially if you say the word “treat”). These are all puppy behaviors that are easily corrected once he gets settled into his new home. Dawson’s adoption includes all vaccinations, neuter and microchip and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Aspen
Aspen is a 7-week-old female shepherd mix. Aspen’s adoption will include all vaccinations, spay and microchip and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Ringo Star
Ringo Star is believed to be approximately 7 years old. Ringo Star’s adoption includes all vaccinations, neuter and microchip and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Doyle
Doyle is an approximately 8-week-old Aussie mix. Doyle is the saddest boy. He has big droopy features and a kind heart. He loves to flop around after his siblings but is a gentleman and on the shy side. Doyle’s adoption will include all vaccinations, neuter and microchip and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Gypsy
Gypsy is a beautiful Basenji mix female around 3.5 years old and she is very smart and sweet! She is crate/house-trained. This girl had a rough start in life and was adopted out previously. She was returned after almost 3 years! No fault of her own, so don’t hold that against her because it wasn’t anything she did wrong. She deserves a family that will love her for her whole life, no matter what happens in theirs! Gypsy’s adoption includes all vaccinations, spay and microchip and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Shelby
Shelby is a 1-year-old female mixed breed. Shelby’s adoption includes all vaccinations, spay and microchip and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Colt
Colt is a 7-week-old male shepherd mix. Colt’s adoption will include all vaccinations, neuter and microchip and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Jet
Jet is a male German Shepherd/Rottweiler mix, weighs 50 pounds and is approximately 1½ years old. Sadly, Jet was on the list to be put down at a shelter only a few hours away. But thankfully, CARE Rescue saw him and snatched him up in time. He loves to play but also loves to nap. Jet loves, loves, loves all humans and is great with all ages. Jet also loves other dogs. He has not been cat tested, but it is believed he would do fine. Did we mention he LOVES kids? He has never come across someone he hasn’t liked. Jet’s foster family says he is a lap dog and has a super sweet and gently side. In fact, sometimes he just wants to lay in your lap all day. After a day in your lap, Jet isn’t afraid to run and play so he can be active when given the chance. Jet is house and crate trained. Jet’s adoption includes all vaccinations, neuter and microchip and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Libby
Libby is a sweet, smart girl. She is high energy with typical puppy behavior. She loves to cuddle with her human, play with other dogs and is crate trained. Libby’s adoption includes all vaccinations, spay and microchip and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Matador
Pretty
Brett
Maxine
Maxine is 6 months old, weighs approximately 30 pounds and was found as a stray in the country following some people home. Despite her rough beginning of having worms and a damaged tail, she is such a happy and healthy girl now. She enjoys the company of other dogs and is getting comfortable with her foster’s cat. Maxine is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Zelda
Zelda is a typical puppy who needs lots of play and loves to be close to people. She is good with other dogs and has learned to go to the door to go out. Zelda is learning to walk on a leash right now and is doing great. She loves her toys and is the best puppy! Her cast for her two broken toes hasn’t slowed her down one bit. Zelda is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Crawford
Crawford is a 3-year-old pitbull mix. Crawford was found on the streets shortly after the May 2019 flooding. His owners were never found and he is a goofy character. He’s learning new things all the time and does well with treats.
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Crawford.
Courtesy/Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Jack
Jack is a 2-year old Akita/Malanois Mix who is neutered and microchipped. Jack is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Johnny
At 14 months old, Johnny is neutered, microchipped and good with cats. He is a Lab/Staffordshire Terrier mix and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Kona
Kona is a beautiful long legged girl who gets along well with other dogs and all people. Kona graduated from CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program and is eager to please and loves giving snuggles and kisses to everyone. Kona is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Archie
Are you looking for a running buddy? Archie is an energetic, playful, 4-year-old pit/lab mix who is looking for a foster or forever home! Archie would do best as an only pet in a home with older children.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Buddy
This dapper gent is Buddy, a 7-year-old Staffordshire Terrier/Boston Terrier mix. He is friendly to people and other dogs but likes to chase cats. Buddy is almost deaf and needs an understanding family who can help him with the anxiety hearing loss can cause. Even though he's friendly with dogs, he is protective of food. Buddy is looking for a home where he can be the only dog or where he can be fed separately.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Bella
Bella is a retired girl available for adoption from Oklahoma Alliance for Animals; retired from a hard life that can't put a damper on her ear-to-ear smile. She's housebroken, crate trained, good with older kids, and loves short walks. She would prefer some coffee with her newspaper while relaxing on the porch at sunrise in her silk slippers. She's an easy girl, easy to maintain and loves her naps!
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Bella
Photo provided by Kara Hamilton Photography
Mr. Heckles
Nearly 2 years old, Mr. Heckles is neutered and microchipped. Mr. Heckles is best with an adult only family. He is a mix of Great Pyrenees and Staffordshire Terrier and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by Snoots Pet Photography
Rocco
Rocco is a wonderful 2 year old Australian Terrier mix that is very eager to please! He gets along well with other dogs. He is house and crate trained and loves to be with people! Rocco is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Wiley
Wiley was a feral puppy for the first year and a half of his life so he's got a lot of anxiety toward human interaction. He is currently in a foster home, learning to trust people.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
animalaid.org
Candice B./Animal Aid of Tulsa
Chai
Chai needs a foster or permanent home!
This gorgeous 3-year-old loves people and walks well on a leash. She is dog selective but would probably improve with time and guidance from the right dogs.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Tara
Demi
Demi is a 12-week-old min/pin, pug and Australian Shepherd. She is good with other dogs and great with people and very playful. Demi will be spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Patty
Patty is a pretty girl with beautiful eyes who is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Patty is about 6-7 months old and weighs 28 pounds. She is friendly and very excited to meet new people but will need work on her manners. Jumping, nipping (to play and out of excitement) and pulling on the leash. All of these things will get better with practice, age and basic puppy training, but she may not be a good fit for small children right off the bat.
The shelter is currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Call 918-227-2722 to schedule a meet n greet. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
angelaewers
Nila
Nila is a very sweet 2 year old brindle pit mix who came to us hugely pregnant after being found abandoned in a rural area. She is a very affectionate girl who loves to be by her people. She has a lot of energy, gets along well with other dogs and loves children. Nila would make a wonderful family addition! Nila is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org
Courtesy/CARE
Samus
In early May, Samus was on the IDL, and after running into traffic, she caused a four-car, noninjury wreck. After hiding under a car for nearly an hour, Samus mustered the courage to come out. Samus is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org
Courtesy/CARE
Casanova
Casanova is available for adoption through Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. He is a 6-year-old pitbull mix. Casanova is a loving boy saved from his entire life on a chain. He adores kids, gives the best hugs and is even housebroken. His favorite thing to do is cuddle. He is the ultimate definition of a family companion.
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Casanova.
Courtesy/Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Molly
Molly is a 2-year-old chocolate lab/sharpei mix. Molly was rescued along with her chained companion. She’s very loyal and loving, dog friendly and would make a great pet for nearly everyone. She’s laid back and easy to please. She does pretty well on a leash for being a stray.
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Molly.
Courtesy/Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Bella
Bella is 8 years old and is spayed and microchipped. Bella is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Courtesy/CARE
Delilah
Delilah is a 2-year-old female who is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. She is currently in a foster home. Her adoption fee is $100, spayed and vaccinated. Email
foster4sff@gmail.com
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Wallace
Wallace was found as a puppy badly limping, and after making a full recovery from hip surgery, Wallace is now enjoying life. At 2 years old, he is currently in CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program. Wallace is great with people and other dogs. Wallace is neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Effort.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Star
Star is full of joy and very well trained. While at CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, she recently passed AKC Beginner I training and gets along great with other dogs. Star is a true “star” and is an easy dog to love. Star is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Scratch
Scratch came to us with a severely damaged right rear leg. He is recovering nicely after an amputation and is ready for a foster or forever home! Scratch is very friendly and though he hasn't been extensively dog tested, he thus far hasn't shown any aggression to the dogs in the kennel. He seems to be nonreactive to cats.
Scratch’s adoption fee is $125, which includes his neuter, up-to-date vaccinations and microchip.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Baby
Baby is a sweet and loving young girl (10 months old) who gets along well with other dogs and people. We're not sure about cats yet, but she's so mild-mannered she'd probably do well with cats too.
Baby’s adoption fee is $125, which includes her spay, up-to-date vaccinations and microchip.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Oakley
Oakley is a 3-year-old male mastiff mix who is available for adoption through a private foster, sponsored by Altruism Inc. rescue. He loves the company of other dogs and is good with all people, but he would do best in a home with older children. Oakley is sweet, obedient and very smart! He knows many commands and has spent time in pup training. Based on his experience, it is believed that he needs a calmer home that has routine and structure. Oakley is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative and on prevention. Email
jlthorn824@gmail.com
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Bean
Bean is a fun, playful and affectionate dog once he learns he can trust. He is cautious in the beginning but warms up quickly. He gets along with other dogs and is an overall great dog! He is house/crate-trained. He just turned 1 year old and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He graduated from the STAR Inmate Training Program, where he learned all the basic commands. Bean is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Bandit
Bandit is a pointer/Boston mix (we think). He is approximately 10 months old and is graduated from our STAR Inmate Training Program, where he learned several commands. He is very sweet natured, loves to play and is affectionate. He does have a high energy level and would make a great running partner and family pet! Bandit is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Opal
Opal is an extremely sweet, energetic girl who wants to please her people. She is a little timid at first but warms up quickly. She is currently going through our STAR Inmate Training Program where she is learning all her basic commands and so much more. She will graduate at the end of December, and she has made great friends with each of the other seven dogs in the program. She and her handler have been working very hard together, and she has progressed so far in the program’s first 8 weeks. With only another two weeks remaining, applications are being accepted in time for her graduation. Opal is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Lucas
Lucas is 7 years old and is neutered and microchipped. Lucas is a graduate of CARE Rescue’s STAR prison dog program and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Jack
Just look at handsome Jack, with his permanent wink! Jack is a 3-year-old shepherd/cattle dog mix. He is energetic and very bright. He is well-trained and absolutely loves children! Jack would do best as an only dog in an active home.
The adoption fee for Jack is $75, including his neuter, microchipping and up-to-date shots.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
animalaid.org
Tiffany P./Animal Aid of Tulsa
Bruno
Bruno is about a year old. He is very sweet and does well with other dogs, cats and kids.
Bruno’s adoption fee is $125, which includes his neuter, up-to-date vaccinations and microchip.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
animalaid.org
Mackensie S./Animal Aid of Tulsa
Rusty
This big ol' boy really loves people. He wants to be near you at all times. He would be an extremely loving and loyal addition to any family. He hasn't yet been tested fully with dogs and cats, but so far, he has done well with chill female dogs.
Rusty’s adoption fee is $125, which includes his neuter, up-to-date vaccinations and microchip.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Gabriel
Are you that special someone who needs Gabriel's love in your life? He can still be a little shy when first meeting someone, but that shyness quickly turns into kisses, especially if you have treats! Gabriel is currently in a foster home. He gets along with dogs and cats.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Ramos
Ramos is a handsome, sweet boy who loves everyone he meets. Ramos’s adoption fee is $125 which includes his neuter, microchipping, and up to date vaccinations.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
animalaid.org
Photo provided by Noriko T. Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Lady
Lady is a Chihuahua/Terrier mix small dog. She and her sister Foxy were found starving and dehydrated in a home where they were left behind after the family moved away. Both were severely emaciated, but now have been cleared by the veterinarian and are doing great. Both pups are at normal weight and looking for their family either together or separated. Lady is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sitka
Sitka is approximately 8 months old. Currently, she is enrolled in CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, where she is learning a wide range of commands. Sitka is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Grumpy
Grumpy is a 3-month-old rottweiler/heeler mix who is not at all like his namesake of Grumpy! He is a super sweet, laid back puppy who loves everyone and everything. He is doing really well with potty training (he's a smart boy!) If you are looking for a perfect fit for your family, here he is! Grumpy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sleepy
Sleepy is one of the most laid back pups of the Snow White litter. He is about 3 months old and a rottweiller/heeler mix. He is a super sweet loving puppy who is smart like his brothers and sisters. If you are looking for a big cuddle bug, Sleepy is your pup! Sleepy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
M'Lynn
M’Lynn was found with her female pup alone and lost. She is believed to be younger than 2, spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts. M’Lynn is completing heartworm treatment and will be cleared by veterinary care.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Raj
Raj is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts and is one of four puppies from our "Big Bang" litter. We are estimating this litter will be somewhere between 30-40 pounds when full grown. CARE Rescue’s adoption process includes costs for neuter procedure and will be microchipping.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Safari
At 14 years old, Safari definitely doesn’t act her age. She is as active as ever and is looking for her forever family. Her story is complex as she has served as a service dog before she found herself at Tulsa Animal Welfare. CARE Rescue knew this was no place for a senior dog, and she is currently living care-free with a foster family, where she plays with multiple dogs while enjoying her life on a sofa in the evening. Safari is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Percy
Percy was one of the many dogs displaced by the May flooding in Oklahoma. He now lives in the house, loves his crate, has not had one accident in the house & now understands what "potty" means, is sitting on command, comes when called, walks great on lead, and has learned the commands "stop that" and "kennel up". He's so happy to be with children, he's just happy to be with people! PERCY is a gentle soul, and a tender spirit. Percy is successfully completing his Heartworm Treatment and is available for adoption. Percy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
