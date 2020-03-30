Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Mike Hunter released guidance Monday encouraging law enforcement to avoid transporting low-level arrestees to detention facilities as a step in mitigating the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Hunter and Stitt said the guidance, termed "best practices," should not be seen as a signal for "the release of dangerous criminals from jail." But they said law enforcement across the state should "consider which offenses necessitate detention and modify existing policies and procedures where necessary" to cut numbers of those booked on low-level offenses.
They also said officers "must be counseled" to weigh the public safety impact of the arrest and detention of a person against the public health risk presented to jails and jail staff.
“In addition to facing life and death situations every time our statewide law enforcement officials go to work, they are now facing an invisible enemy in the coronavirus,” Hunter said in a news release. “As state officials, we must do everything in our power to ensure they are protected.”
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin told the Tulsa World last week officers will continue to use discretion when weighing whether to make an arrest. Franklin said arrests have decreased since social distancing measures and limitations on court proceedings began in mid-March. Similarly, Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter said last week that he's encouraged the use of citations for non-violent criminal complaints.
The Tulsa County Jail population has decreased roughly 15 percent within a 10-day period as judges and attorneys worked on getting those in custody, many of whom are Tulsa County Public Defender's Office clients, released.
Special Judge Anthony Miller is assigned to handle preliminary hearing waivers and pleas by video on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, while Special Judge David Guten presides over a daily bond docket remotely.
Hunter and Stitt said attorneys should reach probation agreements where appropriate, set accelerated plea dockets and present recommendations for the release of those who are not a "unwarranted public safety or flight risk." Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster has said he and his staff began implementing those policies by March 16, and judges began expediting releases that week.
Among recommendations for officers:
- Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others wherever possible
- Wash hands thoroughly and often for at least 20 seconds
- Avoid touching the face and commonly-used surfaces in public areas
- Ensure duty belts and gear are disinfected after contact with others
- Place masks on any detainees displaying symptoms consistent with possibly contracting COVID-19 and consider designating a car or van solely for transport use.
Hunter and Stitt additionally discouraged transfers and from jails "absent exigent circumstances." They made the following recommendations for jails:
- Only personnel wearing personal protective equipment should have contact with those with a confirmed or possible COVID-19 diagnosis.
- If a transfer to or from another jail is necessary, those involved must undergo a verbal screening and a temperature check before leaving the original facility.
- For transfers of those either confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19, ensure the receiving facility has the capacity to properly isolate individuals upon arrival and that all staff are wearing personal protective equipment. Vehicles should be thoroughly cleaned after each transport.
- Ensure facilities have enough supplies such as soap, hand sanitizer, paper towels and PPE including masks and gloves
- Arrange jail bunks so individuals sleep head-to-foot in order to increase distance between them and, if possible, reassign bunks to provide at least 6 feet of space between individuals in all directions.
- Adjust recreation and meal areas and times to reduce the number of those using those services simultaneously.
Hunter and Stitt said the recommendations came from a collaboration with the District Attorneys Council, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the Administrative Office of the Courts, the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System and the Oklahoma Municipal League.
“These guidelines are intended to better protect the courageous men and women in law enforcement from contracting and spreading COVID-19,” Stitt said. “We encourage them to follow these guidelines, as well as all other precautions, to protect themselves and those around them. My thanks goes to those who collaborated on these guidelines, including Secretary of Public Safety Chip Keating.”