An Oklahoma City lawyer has been accused of intimidating a witness who was later killed in last weekend's triple-homicide in Okmulgee County.
The attorney, Keegan Kelley Harroz, 36, was arrested in Oklahoma City on Friday, The Oklahoman reported, and was in the Oklahoma County jail Friday night, according to online jail records.
Unidentified sources told The Oklahoman that Harroz was accused of trying to discredit Tiffany Eichor, 43, as a witness in an earlier case by framing her for a drug offense. Further details about those allegations were unavailable Friday night.
On Sept. 7, Eichor and her parents, Jack Chandler, 65, and Evelyn Chandler, 69, were found dead in their residence in the 6400 block of Lake View Circle, north of Beggs.
The Oklahoman reported Friday night that Harroz and her boyfriend, 37-year-old Barry Titus — a former boyfriend of Eichor's, who had a protective order against him — were investigated for a potential connection to the homicides. Investigators suspect from video recordings that two people were involved in the fatal shootings, sources told The Oklahoman.
Harroz is listed in court records as Titus' lawyer in the protective order case and in a 2017 domestic abuse and kidnapping case. Oklahoma County District Court records show that he is charged with domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm, domestic abuse by strangulation, and kidnapping.
Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office Investigator Duston Todd issued a press release Friday night in response to what he called "misinformation and rumors."
Harroz's "arrest was not for the triple homicide. It was for an unrelated offense," Todd said without specifying why she was arrested.
Todd stressed that "regardless of what the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office is confirming or release(s), they are not the one’s prosecuting Mrs. Harroz for her arrest and are not involved in this investigation."