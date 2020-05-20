A Tulsa man who died in prison in 2018 remains convicted of murder and hate crime charges after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals decided to break with a long-standing legal practice mandating that courts vacate the conviction if a defendant dies while an appeal is pending.
But even though Stanley Vernon Majors’ convictions for Khalid Jabara’s 2016 murder are still in effect, the court declined to use his death as a basis to summarily dismiss his appeal effort.
Majors, 63, died at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester of what the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office said were likely complications of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Jurors found him guilty early in 2018 of first-degree murder and malicious intimidation or harassment — Oklahoma law’s language for a hate crime — based on testimony that Majors subjected the Jabara family to years of threats and religiously and ethnically motivated slurs.
Majors pleaded guilty in a different case to hitting Jabara’s mother with his car. Majors and the Jabara family were neighbors.
Since Oklahoma statutes grant convicted criminals the right to an automatic appeal, “a criminal conviction is not final until the conclusion of the direct appeal,” the appellate court’s decision says.
But the court said it would no longer practice abatement “ab initio,” — a Latin phrase meaning “from the beginning” — of a case. The defense team for former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez made the same request in Massachusetts after Hernandez died during the appeal of his murder conviction for the shooting death of Odin Lloyd.
Ultimately, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court opted to reinstate Hernandez’s conviction in March 2019, calling the underlying legal principle “outdated” and incompatible with the reality of contemporary life.
Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Robert Hudson wrote a concurring opinion Thursday indicating that the decision marks a “long-overdue” change and rejects the “revisionist history” of the past. He said the previous approach could mean a case is treated as though it legally never happened.
But Vice Presiding Judge Dana Kuehn dissented, saying the concept of abatement ab initio “need not be entirely upended.”
In Majors’ case, the personal representative of his estate has 30 days from Thursday to file a petition arguing why the appeal should not be dismissed. It will be dismissed if a petition is not filed within that time frame.
In allowing a chance for Majors’ appeal to continue, Hudson wrote that a deceased appellant’s family should be able to continue pursuing an appeal if they choose.
“I disagree with the majority’s decision to continue a dead defendant’s appeal,” Kuehn wrote. “Upholding the conviction affirms the valid conviction of a lower court and prevents a legally convicted defendant from being deemed innocent. Abating the appeal provides finality, ends a moot claim and preserves already-sparse judicial resources.”
Now in Oklahoma, when appeals are abated due to a defendant’s death, trial courts must note in their district court files that the conviction removed the defendant’s legal presumption of innocence. They also must indicate that the conviction was appealed but was “neither affirmed nor reversed” because the death occurred while it was pending.
The Massachusetts court made the same notation in Hernandez’s case.
“The defendant’s underlying conviction will no longer be dismissed based solely upon his or her death,” the Oklahoma court wrote. But Kuehn, in her dissent, wrote that the court’s job is to litigate and resolve appeals for living defendants.
“Resolutions for parties affected by the abatement of an appeal exist in law, but they do not exist in this court,” she wrote.
