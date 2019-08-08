People who think Oklahoma’s opioid trial judge is all business might want to ask him about last Saturday night. Judge Thad Balkman spent the night partying with Snoop Dogg until 2 a.m.
Snoop Dogg and Balkman were high school classmates, the Cleveland County district judge explained. Saturday marked their 30-year high school class reunion.
“It was wild,” Balkman said of the free after-party that Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., better known as Snoop Dogg, hosted for his Long Beach Polytechnic High School Class of 1989 classmates.
Joining Snoop Dogg in performing were the Oklahoma City-formed R&B group Color Me Badd, the judge said.
