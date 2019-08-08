People who think Oklahoma’s opioid trial judge is all business might want to ask him about last Saturday night.

Judge Thad Balkman spent the night partying with Snoop Dogg until 2 a.m.

“I was way out of my element,” said Balkman, a Cleveland County district judge. “We didn’t get out of the nightclub until 2 a.m. ... It was really loud. My ears were ringing. My throat was hoarse. My feet were tired. It was not something I normally do, but I wasn’t going to miss that.”

Snoop Dogg and Balkman were high school classmates, the judge explained.

