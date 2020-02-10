Tulsa police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old who is wanted on murder charges in the death of a teenager who was injured in a gun battle last week.
Jeremiah Morris, 17, died in a hospital on Saturday after being shot five times on Tuesday, Feb. 4, outside the Meadowbrook Apartments, 444 S. Mingo Road. He was the city’s eighth homicide victim this year and the first juvenile killed.
Carl Irons Jr., 19, is charged with second-degree felony murder, and Deangela Turner, 20, is charged with accessory to murder. Warrants were issued for their arrests Monday, and Turner was arrested Monday evening. Police are asking anyone with information on Irons’ whereabouts to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers.
Morris and Irons, each with some friends, met outside Morris’ apartment complex that night to sell a gun, but Irons stole the gun from Morris, prompting those on each side to draw weapons and fire, police said in a probable cause affidavit.
Morris and at least one of his friends were armed, as was Irons, the affidavit states.
Morris’ friends ran after bullets flew, and surveillance footage shows Irons and another person get into a getaway car that prosecutors allege Turner, Irons’ girlfriend, was driving, according to the affidavit. Morris was left at the scene.
Irons reportedly changed clothes and ditched his weapon before he went to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. While there, police allege, he lied to investigators about how he received his injuries and changed his story multiple times, eventually making himself out to be the robbery victim and saying he did not have a gun or shoot at anyone.
However, witnesses told a different story.
Irons faces additional charges of larceny from a person and possession of a firearm while under Department of Corrections supervision, according to court records. If arrested, his bail will total $1.01 million.
Turner, whose first name is spelled D’Angela in Tulsa County jail records, was held in lieu of $500,000 bond.
