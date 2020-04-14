Tulsa Police said detectives are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning.
Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins confirmed the incident took place in the area of North Peoria Avenue and East Pine Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Police have not yet released information about the person who died or provided information on the condition of the person injured, including whether they were hospitalized. They also have not yet said what led to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.
This story is developing. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.