A pursuit by Tulsa County sheriff’s deputies ended with a fatal crash in east Tulsa on Friday evening.
Deputies reportedly were pursuing a stolen pickup after 9 p.m. Friday when the pickup collided with another vehicle at 11th Street and 129th East Avenue.
The driver of the other vehicle was killed, authorities said.
Sheriff's deputies were on the lookout for a suspect in a Tulsa shooting case when they spotted a dark-color pickup that they considered a vehicle of interest. They checked the pickup's tag number and found that it had been reported stolen, so they tried to stop it, but the pickup didn't stop, leading them on a pursuit, officials said.
The pursuit started on Admiral Place and lasted about four minutes, the Sheriff's Office reported. Information on how fast speeds reached has not yet been released.
Police said three people who had been in the pickup were injured and are being treated at a hospital.
