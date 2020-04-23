Police arrested two people Wednesday night who were implicated in a deadly shooting.
One person was fatally shot and another victim was transported from the scene with wounds to his face and torso, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said in a news release.
Police were dispatched about 8 p.m. to the Tulsa Inn & Suites, 8201 E. Skelly Drive, to a report of a shooting. The shooting happened in a room at the Tulsa Inn & Suites, police said at the scene.
Responding officers spotted two people, Daijon Welch, 23, and Lasha Walker, 22, on Memorial Drive who matched the descriptions of those who ran from the room, Watkins said.
Both were booked into Tulsa County jail on murder complaints. Welch was booked on a first-degree murder complaint and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. Walker was booked on a complaint of accessory to murder.
Welch is being held without bond. Walker's bond was set at $500,000.
The killing follows another the day before in north Tulsa and makes this month the deadliest April in Tulsa since at least 1989, according to Tulsa World data.