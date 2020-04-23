Hom2.jpg

Police officers gather Wednesday night outside a hotel room at Tulsa Inn & Suites, where one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting. The homicide is the 22nd in the city this year. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER/Tulsa World

Police arrested two people Wednesday night who were implicated in a deadly shooting.

One person was fatally shot and another victim was transported from the scene with wounds to his face and torso, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said in a news release.

Police were dispatched about 8 p.m. to the Tulsa Inn & Suites, 8201 E. Skelly Drive, to a report of a shooting. The shooting happened in a room at the Tulsa Inn & Suites, police said at the scene.

Responding officers spotted two people, Daijon Welch, 23, and Lasha Walker, 22, on Memorial Drive who matched the descriptions of those who ran from the room, Watkins said.

Both were booked into Tulsa County jail on murder complaints. Welch was booked on a first-degree murder complaint and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. Walker was booked on a complaint of accessory to murder.

Welch is being held without bond. Walker's bond was set at $500,000.

The killing follows another the day before in north Tulsa and makes this month the deadliest April in Tulsa since at least 1989, according to Tulsa World data.  

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

