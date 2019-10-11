A man died Friday after being shot at a southeast Tulsa apartment complex late Thursday, police said.
Officers were dispatched about 11 p.m. Thursday to an apartment complex in the 10800 block of South Sheridan Road in response to a report of a shooting. One person was shot, reportedly in the torso, and was taken to a hospital. The shooter and an accomplice fled in what was described only as a silver car.
Two people reportedly assaulted the victim during a robbery and then followed him to an apartment, demanding money from him, Tulsa Police Capt. Kimberly Lee said.
A party was going on in the apartment unit when the victim and the robbers arrived, Lee said Thursday night. Another altercation ensued, resulting in the robbers’ firing multiple shots, police said.
Lee told reporters the person who was shot was transported to a hospital in serious condition, but officers said in a news release early Friday that the man was in critical condition.
Then, about 9 a.m. Friday, Tulsa Police Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said the man had died from his injuries.
Another person was hit in the head during the altercation. Officers said Friday that the second person’s injuries were not life-threatening.
“We have Crime Scene (detectives) out here working the scene, and we’re canvasing, trying to get more information about what happened,” Lee said Thursday night.
Watkins said the man’s death was Tulsa’s 50th homicide in 2019.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
