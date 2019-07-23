A former Oologah special education teacher was arrested in North Dakota on Tuesday one day after he was charged in Rogers County with second-degree rape, a felony.
Prosecutors allege Daniel Albert Cline Bodine, then an English language arts teacher in the Oologah High School’s special education department, had sex with one of his students twice a week for six months in a room attached to his classroom, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said investigators launched an investigation after the girl’s mother contacted them with explicit messages she found on her daughter’s phone.
The student was 18 and then 19 at the time, between November 2018 and May 2019, but Walton said her age is irrelevant because Bodine, 43, was in a position of trust.
“His excuse was, ‘Yeah, I was helping her write an erotic novel,’” Walton said during a phone interview Tuesday. “She’s a student, he’s a teacher.”
In a statement Tuesday, Max Tanner, the superintendent of Oologah-Talala Public Schools, said Bodine voluntarily resigned his position in May “to pursue other career possibilities.”
After a warrant was issued for Bodine’s arrest Monday, Walton said Bodine’s new employer at a pipeline company in Dickinson, North Dakota, contacted them, saying Bodine had been issued a company cell phone and was supposed to start training Wednesday.
Local law enforcement tracked the phone and arrested Bodine about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Walton said.
He remained in the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center in Dickinson on $100,000 bond and a hold for the Rogers County warrant as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Walton said he expects about a 10-day long extradition process to take place before Bodine is back in Rogers County custody.