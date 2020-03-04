An Osage County commissioner was charged Wednesday with bid rigging, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on the felony charge.
Prosecutors allege that Commissioner Kevin Paslay used a surrogate to buy a truck for Osage County at a city of Tulsa surplus auction in November and then bought the truck from that person after the Osage County Commission authorized him to seek bids to buy such a truck.
The vehicle in question was a 2006 vactor truck — one that has a tank and vacuum pump to suction liquids or sludge. Documentation from the city of Tulsa shows that on Nov. 9, the vehicle was purchased by Paslay at the auction for $34,500.
A probable cause affidavit filed in Osage County District Court states that on Feb. 19, Robert Atkins of Rob's Auto Sales reported that Paslay had called him on Nov. 9 while Paslay was at the Tulsa surplus auction. Paslay reportedly told Atkins that a vacuum truck that he'd like to buy for Osage County was being auctioned.
Paslay had a purchase order from the county to purchase such a truck, but the truck being auctioned was going to sell for more than Paslay had to spend at the time, Atkins told investigators.
He said Paslay asked Atkins if he would be willing to buy the truck and then sell it to the county, according to the affidavit. Paslay also told him, "You'd be helping the county out if you could do this," the document says Atkins said.
Paslay also told Atkins he would be able to "make you a little bit for your trouble," Atkins reportedly told investigators.
Atkins agreed to buy the truck, and Paslay got the high bid at the auction, with Atkins showing up later to finalize and pay for the purchase.
Minutes from the Nov. 19 Osage County Commission meeting show that Paslay requested to seek bids on a 2006 or newer vactor truck and that the motion was approved.
Minutes from the Jan. 13 County Commission meeting show that one bid was received from Rob's Auto Sales in the amount of $36,000 and that the bid was accepted.
Atkins declined to comment on the purchase other than to confirm that he bought it at an auction.
In previous interviews, Paslay has also declined to comment on the investigation.
The investigation started after a former Osage County District 2 employee told a sheriff's deputy that Paslay had used county employees and equipment to haul personal items from an auction in Tulsa to the District 2 county barn in Skiatook.
The allegations about the vacuum truck arose during the course of that investigation.
Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher recused himself from prosecuting the case because as county officials' attorney he had a conflict of interest. The state Attorney General's Office has assigned Washington County District Attorney Kevin Buchanan as special prosecutor.
Featured video