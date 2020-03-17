Bartlesville police and Osage County sheriff's deputies are jointly investigating after a man was found dead in his home, and two people are reportedly in custody in connection with the homicide.
Deputies found a man dead from head injuries in his Osage County home and contacted Bartlesville police Tuesday afternoon after investigators learned that the man had been fatally wounded in the 1100 block of South Maple Avenue in Bartlesville early Tuesday, according to a news release from the Police Department.
The victim reportedly had been taken by a friend to the location on Maple, where he was in a fight that led to a fatal head injury, police said in the release. The friend reportedly told investigators the victim was then taken back to his home and refused medical attention.
Two suspects were in custody, but neither they nor the victim had been named by authorities as of late Tuesday evening.