State agents arrested two people in connection to a Cushing man found dead inside a burned out travel trailer Monday morning.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Bridgett Barton, 29, and Troy Wayne Shadowen, 23, late Wednesday night. Shadowen faces complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, while Barton faces a first-degree burglary charge.
Both defendants, who are held in the Payne County Jail, could face additional charges in the death of Patrick McGuire, 40.
Firefighters responded to the 100 block of North Wade Avenue about 6:30 a.m. Monday to find a fully engulfed travel trailer after a passerby called in the fire. McGuire was found dead inside.