A youth pastor in Hugo was arrested on complaints of rape and lewd molestation, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
According to an OSBI news release, Justin White, 34, has been accused of second-degree rape in McCurtain County and lewd molestation in LeFlore County. White is said to be employed currently as a youth pastor at Clayton Avenue Baptist Church in Hugo. A phone message left with the church was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
Law enforcement officials requested that the OSBI investigate after allegations surfaced that White had inappropriate relationships with young females while a teacher at Smithville Public Schools in McCurtain County and as a youth pastor at Spiro Baptist Church in LeFlore County, the news release states.
While serving as the baseball coach at Smithville in 2013-14, White is alleged to have had sex with a female student several times at his residence, which the release states was located on school property.
A female member of the Spiro Baptist Church youth group reportedly told OSBI agents that she was underage when White was youth pastor and inappropriately touched and kissed her when they were alone.
White was arrested at the Clayton Avenue Baptist Church in Hugo and is currently in the Choctaw County jail awaiting transport to McCurtain County and then to LeFlore County, the release states.
According to online court records, it's not clear whether charges have been filed related to the accusations.