State agents are investigating after a woman was found stabbed in her boyfriend’s Sperry home and officers later found his body inside a vehicle in Tulsa.
Deena Ostoich was pronounced dead inside Gary Brown’s residence, located in the 300 block of West 88th Street North in Sperry, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.
Ostoich and Brown reportedly had been arguing during a road trip from California back to Oklahoma. Ostoich’s daughter reportedly was also present during the trip, and the release states she arrived back in Tulsa about 5 p.m. Sunday. Less than two hours later, Ostoich’s daughter reportedly began receiving phone calls from Brown asking her to pick up her mother, according to the release.
“The calls continued until 11:30 p.m. when Brown told Ostoich’s daughter that her mom was dead,” OSBI agents state in the release.
Ostoich was found by first responders at Brown’s residence and was pronounced dead about 2 a.m. Monday. About an hour later, Tulsa Police notified officers in Sperry that Brown’s vehicle had been located in Tulsa. Brown was dead inside. OSBI agents state in the release that there was no apparent trauma to Brown’s body.
The Oklahoma State Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the causes of death for Ostoich and Brown.