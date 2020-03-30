State agents are investigating after a woman was found stabbed in her boyfriend's Sperry home and officers later found his body inside a vehicle in Tulsa.
Deena Ostoich was pronounced dead inside her boyfriend Gary Brown's residence, located in the 300 block of West 88th Street North in Sperry, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release. She was reportedly fatally stabbed.
Ostoich and Brown had reportedly been arguing during a road trip from California back to Oklahoma. Ostoich's daughter was also reportedly making the trip, and the release states she arrived back in Tulsa about 5 p.m. Sunday. Less than two hours later, Ostoich's daughter reportedly began receiving phone calls from Brown asking her to pick up her mother, according to the release.
"The calls continued until 11:30 p.m. when Brown told Ostoich’s daughter that her mom was dead," OSBI agents state in the release.
Ostoich was found by first responders at Brown's residence and was pronounced dead early Monday, about 2 a.m.
An hour later, Tulsa Police had notified officers in Sperry that Brown's vehicle had been located in Tulsa. Brown was dead inside. OSBI agents state in the release that there was no apparent trauma to him.
The Oklahoma State Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for Ostoich and Brown.