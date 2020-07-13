NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, at the request of the Norman Police Department, is taking over the investigation into an alleged sexual assault after allegations surfaced that officers may have publicly shared the address of a city council member who lives next door to the victim.
The council member is believed to be Alex Scott, though she was not named by Norman police in a news release Monday. Scott has been critical of police and took action to defund the department earlier this month. She posted on social media over the weekend about her neighbor being raped after her address was publicized and believes she was the intended target of the attack.
In an emergency call to action posted on its Facebook page, Norman Citizens for Racial Justice demanded that Police Chief Kevin Foster initiate an independent OSBI investigation. The group, which pressured the city council to defund the police department, said the department can't be trusted to investigate the alleged sexual assault because an officer "distributed" the home address of a councilwoman on social media.