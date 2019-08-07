The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has launched an online portal for its background check service after years of reliance on mail, faxed and hand-delivered information.
The OSBI Criminal History Information Request Portal lets the public request criminal history online through an account.
With a $1 transaction fee and $15 for a criminal history database search, users can get a background check based on anyone's first and last names and date of birth. Further identifiers like aliases, maiden names and Social Security numbers can produce more thorough results.
Checks are also available for $2 each through the Department of Corrections' sex offender and violent offender registries. OSBI staff conduct checks in normal business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding holidays and system maintenance.
Those wishing to use the service must set up a free account online.