State and county law enforcement agencies are investigating after a fatal deputy-involved shooting west of Claremore on Friday evening.
Deputies at the scene on Lone Elm Road just south of Blue Starr Drive referred questions to Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton, who later said he would provide further updates on the shooting Saturday.
In an earlier interview with FOX 23, Walton said a deputy went to a house on Lone Elm Road to serve civil papers when a physical altercation ensued. The deputy then fatally shot the man, Walton said in the interview.
The man's name was not released Friday night.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to help process the scene. Lone Elm Road remained blocked to traffic between Blue Starr Drive and Oklahoma 20 for much of the evening.