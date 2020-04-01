Oklahoma law enforcement officials are seeking help finding a stolen vehicle after its owner was found dead by Cleveland Police late Monday.
Randall Madewell, 60, was found dead in his home in the 900 block of Pawnee Street in Cleveland, Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Wednesday that the body showed obvious signs of trauma indicating foul play.
Madewell’s vehicle went missing from his home; it's described as a 1994 blue Chevrolet conversion van with a luggage rack and Oklahoma tag AQS562.
Those who have seen the vehicle or have any information are asked to call 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.