The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is seeking public assistance in locating two 18-year-olds suspected of involvement in an exchange of gunfire during a home-invasion that left five intruders injured.
OSBI agents are seeking Phillip Jones and Jaysea Williams on charges of first-degree burglary and conspiracy, according to a news release from the agency. Jones and Williams are alleged to have been among five people who tried to burglarize a residence in the 300 block of West Hickory Street in Haskell in late July.
The intruders — whom authorities allege to be Jones, Williams, Jakeyvious Key, Colton Edwards and Jobe Terronez, all 18 — attempted to kick in a door at the residence during the early morning hours, the Tulsa World reported previously. The ruckus prompted an exchange of gunfire between the homeowner, who was not injured, and the five people. The five 18-year-olds were all injured during the gunfire exchange, authorities said.
Terronez, Key and Edwards were all previously arrested.
Those with knowledge of Jones’ or Williams’ whereabouts may anonymously contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.