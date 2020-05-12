State authorities issued a warning Tuesday after finding counterfeit narcotics connected to at least two overdose deaths.
The two individuals overdosed Sunday evening after buying the counterfeit drugs, according to an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics news release. The pills tested positive for fentanyl, a powerful opioid. The two people who died were from the central Oklahoma region.
Mark Woodward, OBN spokesman, said fentanyl can be up to 1,000 times more potent than heroin or morphine.
"It is often purchased on the black market by drug organizations who use it as a filler in heroin or press the powder into pills that resemble legitimate U.S. pharmaceuticals," Woodward said.
OBN agents expressed concern that they fake pills could place more people at risk. Woodward said the pills were blue and stamped to look like a 30mg Oxycodone pill. He said there are concerns these pills, difficult to differentiate from non-counterfeit pills, will cause more overdose deaths.