A Tulsa County jury convicted an Owasso man on Thursday after he was accused in 2019 of sexually abusing a minor child.
The jury convicted Thomas Joseph Riddle, 38, of one count of child sexual abuse, a Tulsa County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman said.
The victim, a 9-year-old girl at the time, indicated to authorities that Riddle had made advances toward her in April 2018 at an Owasso residence. Riddle was charged in April 2019. Jury trial began Monday.
The jury recommended a 25-year prison sentence for Riddle. Riddle is scheduled March 26 to be sentenced. Riddle is being held in Tulsa County jail until sentencing.