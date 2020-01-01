Detectives in Owasso are asking for help from the public in solving the homicide of a 21-year-old who was found fatally shot in an apartment Monday night.

Paramedics responded to a report of an unresponsive man about 10:45 p.m. Monday in an apartment in the 300 block of North Main Street. They found Tyler Collins, 21, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives processed the crime scene Monday night, and Collins’ death is now being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Collins’ death is asked to call the Owasso police tip line at 918-272-COPS. Tips can remain anonymous.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Stetson Payne, Tulsa World

Tags

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Recommended for you