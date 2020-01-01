Detectives in Owasso are asking for help from the public in solving the homicide of a 21-year-old who was found fatally shot in an apartment Monday night.
Paramedics responded to a report of an unresponsive man about 10:45 p.m. Monday in an apartment in the 300 block of North Main Street. They found Tyler Collins, 21, with a gunshot wound to the head.
Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives processed the crime scene Monday night, and Collins’ death is now being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday.
Anyone with information about Collins’ death is asked to call the Owasso police tip line at 918-272-COPS. Tips can remain anonymous.