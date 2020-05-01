Even under a stay-at-home order, last month shaped up to be the city’s deadliest April in at least three decades, Tulsa World records show.

“It’s been busy,” Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said near the end of the month. “Every day bleeds into the next.”

He knew then, on April 23, that the detectives in the Homicide Unit had been hammered. Nine homicides since the beginning of the month — some double or back-to-back — meant long hours paired with little rest before the next late-night call jarred the detectives out of their slumber.

The nine people in the unit typically work as a team, but in an era of social distancing, they have to keep their space as the case load stacks up. Watkins calls in about half the crew, and they find themselves chasing leads in entirely different parts of the city at 3 o’clock in the morning, he said.

He knows other units' detectives would help fill in if one of his guys had to bow out to battle COVID-19, likely prompting a quarantine of all the others, but it would be “devastating,” Watkins said; One can’t afford to lose the experience of the Homicide Unit.

“Everybody’s maxed out at the moment,” he said then. “Everybody’s exhausted. We’re at a point where we’re dragging on by willpower alone.”

The next day, a 10th victim fell.

Although June 2017 is the city's deadliest month on record, with 14 killings in a year that also saw the most homicides — 83 — 10 victims is a record for the month of April.

Tulsa hasn’t seen more than eight people killed in April since at least 1989, as far back as records are readily accessible, and April 2020 alone accounts for more than 40% of this year’s 23 killings so far. That number doesn’t include any cases still flying under the radar, shooting victims clinging to life who might die later and deaths that a medical examiner has not yet ruled homicides.

Killings in the city tend to gain traction in the spring and fall — a similar spree took place last year in May — but there are always outliers, and there’s no way to predict when the next slew will come. Watkins just hoped it wouldn’t come during a pandemic.

“We had hoped that there were people who would stay home and play PlayStation and watch TV and enjoy their life for a little bit,” he said. “But there’s always a subset of people who want to rip and run and get shot.”

Not to say all victims are criminals, Watkins clarified. Some, especially in April, weren’t.

Jane Hall, 56, and Bayron Rodriguez, 33, were killed on April 1, and they apparently were killed by a stranger. The two were employees of an apartment complex and were headed to check on a report of smoke in a unit when surveillance video shows a man round a corner and shoot them for apparently “zero reason,” Watkins said.

Nancy Ellis, 89, was shot and killed five days later by her husband in south Tulsa before he turned the gun on himself, and John Woodward, 36, who was fatally wounded by a friend's crossbow bolt, died two days later, Watkins said.

April 13 brought two fatal stabbings on separate sides of the city: Jimmy Johnson, 40, and Treshaun Williams, 19, were killed in different domestic circumstances, and the next day Kimberly Hopkins, 24, was fatally shot. Her homicide is one of two that remain unsolved this year.

Detectives had a brief break before another domestic fight ended April 21 with Daryl Overstreet’s death. The 45-year-old was shot more than 20 times. Cameron Wilson, 26, was killed the next day in an apparent botched drug deal.

Marcus Jordan, 27, became the month’s most recent victim, and seemingly the last, on April 24. His case is the second not yet solved this year.

Asked what it’s like to know this April was Tulsa’s deadliest in more than 30 years, Watkins said he was too tired to feel anything but weariness.

“You just get these sprees every now and then that make you appreciate the quiet time,” he said.

But no matter: the Homicide Unit “is filled with people who want to be there and want to do the job and take it very, very seriously.”

Anyone with information about the unsolved cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477, and emails may be sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.

