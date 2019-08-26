WAGONER — The parents of a 4-year-old boy who died two days after being pulled from Fort Gibson Lake have been charged with second-degree murder in his death.
Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and emergency medical workers responded to the Toppers area of Wagoner on a call of a 4-year-old who was reported drowned on Aug. 13.
The child, Steven Powers III, was administered CPR at the scene and then flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa with a faint pulse.
The child remained in critical condition until Aug. 15, when he died.
Authorities allege that the child’s father, Steven Powers II, was under the influence of drugs while the victim and another small child were in his care.
Powers’ wife, Tina (Londagin) Powers, is alleged to have known that her husband was under the influence of illegal drugs yet chose to leave the two small children in his charge, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
During interviews with investigators, Steven Powers, 29, admitted to taking illegal drugs prior to going to the lake, the release states. He also admitted being “high” when he was left alone with the two children and said the children should not have been left in his care, the Sheriff’s Office reported in the press release.
Tina Powers, 35, told investigators that the 4-year-old couldn’t swim and was in the water when she left him with her husband, and she said neither child was wearing a life jacket or floaties, the release states.
She said she knew that her husband was under the influence of illegal drugs and was not able to properly care for the children when she left to go to a store, it says.
Steven and Tina Powers were booked into the Wagoner County jail with bail set at $250,000 each.
Sheriff Chris Elliott said in the release, “Make no mistake. This was no accident. An accident is something that can’t be prevented. This child should not be dead. This could have been prevented.”
