Tulsa police investigators located the alleged driver and vehicle after a fatal hit-and-run Friday night in north Tulsa.
Investigators located the driver Saturday morning and interviewed them after they were allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Police identified the pedestrian victim as Jerome Rucker Jr., 60, according to the release.
Rucker was walking north on MLK Boulevard about 6:30 p.m. Friday when a vehicle struck him and left the scene, police previously said. He reportedly was wearing dark clothing and likely avoiding the narrow shoulder because of muddy ground.
Officers found vehicle debris where Rucker was struck and at 43rd Street North. Rucker was reportedly walking to a relative's house. His relatives arrived at the scene of the fatal hit-and-run after Rucker did not arrive to their house.
The driver was not arrested Saturday. The investigative report, upon completion, will be presented to the prosecutor's office for consideration of charges.