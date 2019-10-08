The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in north Tulsa on Saturday evening was carrying his groceries home from a local church's food bank, police said Tuesday.
Gary Peterson, 77, died after a dark-colored Chrysler 300 struck him in the 1000 block of North Yale Avenue about 7:30 p.m., according to a news release.
Witnesses said the car was driving recklessly before it hit Thompson, who was crossing the street to get to the Cornerstone Village Retirement Community, where he lived.
Police are searching for the suspect vehicle and say it should have damage to its right front and/or side.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.