A man, who was possibly using a wheelchair, was struck and killed Saturday evening in the 1000 block of North Yale Avenue.
Emergency responders pronounced the 77-year-old man dead at the scene, Tulsa Police Cpl. Matt Rose said.
Medical responders were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. Witnesses told police that the involved car fled the scene. The vehicle was described as a black Cadillac.
“Once the collision occurred, they continued northbound on Yale without stopping,” Rose said.
Rose said early in the investigation that it appeared witnesses attempted to provide aid immediately following the collision, but “unfortunately that was unsuccessful.”
The victim lived in the area. However, his identity was being withheld pending notification of his family. The cause of the collision remained under investigation Saturday.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Twitter: @grimwood_hmg