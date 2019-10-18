A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run-crash in Muskogee late Thursday, police announced Friday.
The victim has not yet been identified, but police say he or she was struck by a dark-colored truck about 11 p.m. while lying in the road in the 4300 block of West Broadway Street.
The truck left the scene headed east, according to a news release.
Officer Lynn Hamlin, a spokeswoman for the department, said more information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-682-COPS (2677).
