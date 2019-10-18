A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run-crash in Muskogee late Thursday, police announced Friday. 

The victim has not yet been identified, but police say he or she was struck by a dark-colored truck about 11 p.m. while lying in the road in the 4300 block of West Broadway Street. 

The truck left the scene headed east, according to a news release. 

Officer Lynn Hamlin, a spokeswoman for the department, said more information will be released as it becomes available. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-682-COPS (2677). 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you